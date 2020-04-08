Coronavirus outbreak: Another big Mumbai slum sees positive case

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is trying hard to stop COVID-19 from spreading in Asia's largest slum, Dharavi, the detection of a suspected patient in another slum pocket, Behrampada, is posing a new challenge.

Person had been to Markaz

The number of COVID-19 patients has risen to seven in Dharavi. A symptomatic patient was reported in Behrampada, a large slum pocket on the East side of Bandra railway station. The over 60-year-old man had gone to the Markaz in Delhi. The BMC has appealed to citizens to report if anyone had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, but no one has come forward.

Behrampada has a population of around 50,000. "A 60 years plus man, who is also an asthma patient, has symptoms of COVID-19. He had participated in the Markaz in Nizamuddin in March. He has been shifted to Kasturba hospital on Monday night," said Haji Mohammad Halim Khan, local corporator. A BMC officer said, "The man's test report is awaited. Two of his family members have been sent to a quarantine facility and the area has been sanitised. We request people to stay in their homes."

Khan has also appealed to people who participated in the Markaz to come forward and get tested. "I personally sent messages to many groups and requested them to report. But no one has come forward so far," said Khan.

It is a challenge for the BMC and government to control the spread of COVID-19 in dense slum pockets. The H east ward comprises areas from Bandra east to Santacruz east and has reported 31 patients so far.

A tea seller near Matoshree — personal residence of the Chief Minister — reported positive on Monday and the security crew of the CM has been sent to quarantine. A new case in Behrampada put additional pressure on the BMC and the health team is keeping a watch on the situation.

