Coronavirus outbreak: Archbishop offers four schools to house migrant workers

Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the archbishop of Mumbai, has offered four schools to the Home Guards to set up relief centres and camps. Father Nigel Barett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay, said the archbishop offered the schools to Home Guards around five days ago. "Since students will return to the schools, quarantine centres can't be set up. However, they can set up relief camps for migrant workers or prepare food for distribution," he said.

The four schools are St Stanislaus School in Bandra, St Anne's School in Malad, Rosary School in Dockyard Road and St John the Baptist School in Thane. Father Frazer Mascarenhas, manager at St Stanislaus School, said they have been approached by the BMC too. "We have expressed our willingness to help and have offered the space as a refuge or resource centre for migrant workers," Mascarenhas said, adding that they are yet to hear from the BMC or Home Guards.

Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence Sanjay Pandey said around 300 migrant workers are being kept in a camp run by the Civil Defence Department in Versova. "The BMC had asked for help in containment areas and we have deployed around 300 Home Guards who are helping with swab collection and other related work. Twenty-four home guards are working in shifts to help run the camp for migrant workers. The archbishop has offered some schools and we will utilise them as per the requirement," said Pandey.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news