Coronavirus Outbreak: Around 90 per cent of cases, deaths in Maharashtra reported from Mumbai, Pune

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Around 90 per cent of the total COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra were reported from metropolitan regions of Mumbai and Pune, according to the state government data.

Till April 16, out of the 2,916 cases a total of 2,620 cases were found in both Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR). Out of a total of 187 deaths recorded in the state, 168 people infected with COVID-19 died in these two regions.

MMR comprises of Mumbai city, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai while Pune district, Pune city, and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation fall under PMR.

Meanwhile on Thursday with 165 more COVID-19 cases, including 107 cases being reported from Mumbai, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra went up to 3081, the state health department said.

Maharashtra's first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 9 when a couple from Pune tested positive for Corona. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days treatment on March 23.

A total of 259 patients have recovered till now in Maharashtra and discharged from hospitals also.

