Coronavirus outbreak: As toll rises to 124, Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, suggests five ways to tackle COVID-19

1. Imposition of a blanket ban on media advertisements -- television, print and online - by the government and PSUs for a period of two years. "The only exceptions should be advisories for COVID-19 or for issues related to public health."

2. Suspension of R20,000 crore Central Vista beautification and construction project 'forthwith'.

3. Order proportionate reduction of 30 per cent in expenditure budget, other than salaries, pensions and central sector schemes.

4. All foreign visits of president, PM, Union ministers, CMs, state ministers and bureaucrats must be put on hold. Exceptions can be made in case of special emergency.

5. Transfer all money under 'PM Cares' fund to 'Prime Minister's National Relief Fund' for efficiency, transparency, accountability.

