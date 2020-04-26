Coronavirus outbreak: At 602 cases, Mumbai sees highest COVID-19 jump in a single day

Despite authorities asking people to stay indoors, young men were seen playing cricket in Vidyavihar on Saturday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Figures of COVID-19 took a massive leap on Saturday with 602 new cases being reported in the city and 811 in the state, taking Maharashtra's toll to 7,628. While this is the highest number of cases reported in a single day so far, state health departments officials attributed the sharp increase to cases that were diagnosed earlier, but confirmed later.

Officials said that 22 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday, of which 13 were from Mumbai, including a 57-year-old constable, who became the first COVID-19 casualty from the Mumbai Police force. The cop was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 22 and succumbed at BYL Nair Hospital. The deceased cop was a resident of Prem Nagar, Worli Naka, and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. As of now, 96 cops have been found positive in Maharashtra.

More cases of medical staff getting infected with the virus were also reported in the city. A junior doctor in the dialysis unit of Sion hospital who had complained of a mild fever, and a helper at TB Hospital in Sewri, have tested positive.

The BMC's plans of setting up another testing facility at Sion hospital is running behind schedule; a proposal for the laboratory was submitted to the Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday.

With inputs by Anurag Kamble

