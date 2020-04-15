Search

Coronavirus outbreak: BEST employee dies of COVID-19

Published: Apr 15, 2020, 19:10 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 117 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count of virus-infected people to 2,801, said the state's Health Department

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
This picture has been used for representational purpose only

An employee of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has lost his life due to the coronavirus, said the BEST on Wednesday. He was a resident of Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai and was admitted at a hospital since April 3.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 117 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count of virus-infected people to 2,801, said the state's Health Department.

The maximum number of cases on Wednesday were reported from Mumbai (66), followed by Pune (44), Mira Bhayandar and Thane rural (2 each) and Thane City, Vasai Virar and Pimpri Chinchwad (1 each), as per the state's Health Department.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK