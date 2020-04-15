Coronavirus outbreak: BEST employee dies of COVID-19

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

An employee of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has lost his life due to the coronavirus, said the BEST on Wednesday. He was a resident of Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai and was admitted at a hospital since April 3.

183 new #coronavirus positive cases and 2 deaths reported today.

The total number of positive cases in Mumbai is 1936 and 113 deaths.

181 patients discharged: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 117 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count of virus-infected people to 2,801, said the state's Health Department.

The maximum number of cases on Wednesday were reported from Mumbai (66), followed by Pune (44), Mira Bhayandar and Thane rural (2 each) and Thane City, Vasai Virar and Pimpri Chinchwad (1 each), as per the state's Health Department.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever