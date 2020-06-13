Coronavirus Outbreak: BEST runs ladies' buses, employees continue silent protest

Even as the BEST Undertaking on Wednesday started dedicated ladies special buses as a new initiative to maintain social distancing, angry employees of staged a silent protest at Ghatkopar bus depot for lack of safety at work and alleged mismanagement by the administration for rise of Covid-19 cases among employees.

“Of the total 418 Covid-19 positive employees, 267 have been recovered which means the recovery rate is about 64 percent. On Thursday, the Undertaking operated about 2,480 buses,” a BEST spokesperson said.

BEST trade unions have decided to stage a series of silent protests against the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The unions, under the umbrella of BEST Sanyukt Kamgaar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS), have begun protest at each depot starting June 11.

Shashank Sharad Rao, who heads BSKKS, said they were left with no choice but to highlight the rising number of deaths amongst BEST staff members in the past two months due to COVID-19.

He said the trade unions will conduct such protests throughout the month at various bus depots of BEST Undertaking to get the issue o negligence by administration highlighted.

