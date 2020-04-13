Coronavirus outbreak: BGTA identifies seven hubs around Mumbai to look after 5,000 stranded truck drivers

Bombay Goods Transport Association, the leading body of goods transport sector, has identified seven locations around Mumbai to look after 5000 stranded truck drivers around the city. These seven locations are – Vashi, Kalamboli, Nhava Sheva, Mahul, Andheri, Vasai and Bhiwandi.

Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA) a leading body of road transporters with over 2,000 members and over 10 Lakh Truckers at this crucial time has only one agenda to accomplish: To provide relief to stranded drivers, cleaners and other labours with food and water daily and ensure their resettlement.

While commenting on the help being provided Vimal Kalra - President of BGTA said, “As one of the oldest and prime body of road transporters we have taken the responsibility of around 5,500 drivers–cleaners stranded across the city and New Mumbai/Panvel daily right from 24th March by providing them with food and water two times a day. These people otherwise would have been in a very vulnerable condition and even may have attempted to flee the city. Our members themselves are actively getting involved in the preparations and distribution of the food packets to the needy at these locations”.

Vipul Bansal – Hon Secretary, BGTA informed “We have identified seven prime spots where we distribute the food twice a day. Those locations are – Vashi, Kalamboli, Nhava Sheva, Mahul, Andheri, Vasai and Bhivandi. Our efforts are on to stop the drivers from migrating by motivating them, unload the abandoned vehicles at given destinations and contain the spread of Corona virus”.

It was observed that some drivers were standing enroute due to no unloading confirmation at destination, some had abandoned vehicles and gone to their homes as no certainty of government orders of lockdown and non- availability of food/water on highways.

Right now very few transport vehicles are running (about 7 to 8% as per our data) which includes many in service of essentials goods.

“In order to contain further spread of Covid 19 we intend to sanitise the trucks so that when the work resumes the drivers are 100% safe and ready to ply the vehicles again without wasting a day” added Vipul Bansal.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news