Coronavirus outbreak: Bhayandar man violates quarantine, meets people on return from Qatar; booked

On Wednesday, the Navghar police booked a 30-year-old man, who had recently returned from Qatar for violating home quarantine and meeting people. According to the police sources, people who have a travel history and have tested negative for the deadly coronavirus have been asked to remain in home quarantine for fourteen days, as per the state government advisory.

The state administration has directed the police to take action against those found violating the home quarantine order. The Navghar police registered a case against the Bhayandar man on Monday, an official said.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, a police officer said, "The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation had received information that a resident of Bhayander had arrived in Mumbai from Qatar on March 13. The person was supposed to be home quarantined till March 27 in accordance with the health department's advisory."

"However, it was found that the person disobeyed the quarantine instructions and met a few people at a public place on Sunday," the police officer added.

Man who returned from Dubai and travelled on Mangalore Express tests positive

In another incident, a senior citizen, who had returned from Dubai and travelled in the the S-3 coach of Mangalore Express also tested positive for coronavirus. The Mangalore Express train, 12133, had left from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. "The train was very crowded the day the man travelled. We have handed over a list of all 72 passengers of the coach to the district magistrate of Udupi," Konkan Railway spokesperson LK Verma said.

According to sources, the man had travelled up to Bhatkal railway station in Karnataka. Hundreds of passengers got off the train at Ratnagiri and Kankavli railway stations. Local authorities have been alerted to trace the passengers.

A railway officer said, "The man was travelling on seat number 49, which is why the local authorities focused on testing passengers who travelled on seats 48 and 50."

