Coronavirus Outbreak: Biker forcibly takes off Manipur woman's mask in Santacruz, spits on her

An unidentified biker has been booked by the Vakola police for allegedly spitting on a 25-year-old Manipuri woman in Kalina, Santacruz, on Monday, according to a report in Hindustan Times. An officer said the incident came to light after someone posted about it on social media. The office of Mumbai police commissioner had directed the local police station to register an FIR against the biker on Monday.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday under Sections 270 and 352 of the IPC on the complaint of the girl. The police is looking for the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

Kailas Avhad, senior inspector of Vakola police station, said, "We are recording the woman’s statement and will take action against the person who spat on her."

The complainant, Shonyo Kabai, had stepped out of her house along with her sister to purhcase groceries when a biker approached her and forcibly took off her mask and spat on her. The sisters were unable to find help as the roads were relatively empty.

"I was wearing a mask and a cap. I wonder what is it that bothered him to do such a thing," said Kabai. "I don’t know if this incident has to do with coronavirus, but our community faces discrimination. There is name calling and some tease us," she added.

This is not done! WE HAVE TO FIGHT #COVID19 OR THIS RACIAL ATTACKS? I request the @MumbaiPolice police to immediately take actions please!

A NE girl from Manipur is the new victim again here in Mumbai. This happened just an hour ago. A biker came &spat on her.#StopRacism pic.twitter.com/sVIHuhR2Gh — Linda Newmai (@lindanewmai) April 6, 2020

A social activist, Linda Newman also took to the micro-blogging site to tweet about it. "A NE girl from Manipur is the new victim again here in Mumbai. This happened just an hour ago. A biker came & spat on her #stopracism. This is not done! We have to fight #Covid19 or these racial attacks? I request the @MumbaiPolice to immediately take action please!" read Newmai’s tweet.

