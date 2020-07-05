Coronavirus Outbreak: BJP accuses BMC of being insensitive toward patients, kin

The BJP has slammed Shiv Sena-ruled BMC for not learning lessons from its past—exhibiting insensitiveness towards COVID-19 patients and their relatives. Referring to the mid-day report on the BMC hospital compelling a 21-year-old boy to wrap the body of his mother who died of the virus on July 2, former Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar slammed the Shiv Sena. "First, it was the Sion incident, where a video showing bodies wrapped in black plastic sheets lying next to patients went viral. Instead of learning from the past, the civic administration repeated the mistakes," Shelar said.

mid-day on Saturday had carried a report on how the staff of Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli made Kunal Utekar wrap the body of his mother Pallavi, and that too, without giving him any protection kit to wear. The boy had to call his cousin to the hospital for help—to shift his mother's body from the ward to an ambulance.

The MLA from Bandra, said in a tweet, "This is criminal negligence and complete disregard for Mumbaikars' lives by the BMC and MVA government."

The Opposition is leaving no stone unturned to upset the Shiv Sena, which is at the helm of affairs in BMC and even at state. Shelar in his communication, added, "The civic administration and the ruling party have been consistently showing apathy towards the citizens of Mumbai. This letter is to reflect anger... against inhuman treatment meted upon Mumbaikars."

