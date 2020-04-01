Coronavirus outbreak: BMC declares containment zones in city

After a sharp increase in the number of Coronavirus-infected people in some areas in the city, the BMC is taking stringent action to curb local transmission. The civic body has declared 146 spots as containment zones, including Worli Koliwada. The action will be more stringent after the chief minister's order. CM Uddhav Thackeray visited BMC headquarters on Tuesday for a review of the situation. He said flying squads have been set up in all 227 municipal wards of Mumbai for a door-to-door survey to check the spread.

On Monday Valmiki Chawl in Dahisar West was sealed after two patients were found there. One was a sanitation worker who had gone to Nashik. His daughter-in-law also tested positive. "On Sunday their chawl with 60 houses and surrounding homes were sanitised. On Monday afternoon we sealed the area of 6,000," said Harshad Karkar, corporator. He said people will be provided ration. Another patient was detected in Shailendra Nagar in Dahisar west. "He has a fractured hand and hadn't left his home in the past 25 days. It seems to be local transmission and so the building was sealed for few days," said Abhishek Ghosalkar, ex-corporator. A building in Bimbisar Nagar at Goregaon east was also sealed on Monday, after a girl tested positive. "It is the only case in the building," said Rekha Ramvanshi, local corporator.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates