Coronavirus outbreak: BMC disinfects 4,100 premises in 15 days

To break the Coronavirus transmission chain, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a massive sanitisation drive across the city to disinfect various places. In the last 15 days, it has disinfected more than 4,100 premises using 830 litres of Sodium Hypochlorite. However, on priority, the drive is being conducted in areas where people are undergoing home quarantine. Further, the BMC has also surveyed over a lakh houses to spread awareness about Coronavirus and keep a check on the health of residents.

While the BMC prefers to sanitise the areas where suspected COVID-19 patients are quarantined, demands have also been raised by housing societies and slum areas to disinfect their areas. Hence, various party leaders and elected representatives are coordinating with the BMC to get the work done. As some societies are unable to get sweepers or sanitation workers to carry out the work, owing to the lockdown, they are approaching ward officials for help. A civic official said, "But the stock of the chemical is limited and the civic body is struggling to get more amid high demand."

Meanwhile, the BMC has surveyed over three lakh people residing in about a lakh houses to check on their health and spread awareness about COVID-19. Even cops have been roped in as part of the awareness drive.

