Coronavirus outbreak: BMC marks pitches for all vendors

With the state government allowing vegetable vendors to operate normally, the Dadar West area that houses a huge vegetable and flower market is buzzing with business as usual. BMC's G north ward office has, therefore, marked 200 pitches on Senapati Bapat Marg and instructed the wholesalers to sit at a distance from each other to manage the crowds and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Police officers and ward level BMC staff will monitor this effectively, said officials.

The wholesale vegetable market opens as early as 4 am and winds up by 9 am. During this time, the market sees a huge crowd of vendors who pick up stock to sell locally. There is barely any space for people to breathe in the market. Considering this, pitches have been drawn to act as a buffer between two sellers.

With a nationwide lockdown, the state government has promised a regular supply of essential commodities to its citizens, hence, the nod to keep vegetable markets open.

People found flouting rules and not following the pitches will be warned and action will be taken against them. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G north ward, said, "These pitches were drawn so that the vendors know their space and do not come in close contact with each other. There is still crowding that takes place here and to avoid this, we have taken these steps. The market will be monitored by the police as well."

