Coronavirus outbreak: BMC spraying sodium hypochlorite to fight COVID-19

To slow down the transmission of COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a massive sanitation campaign and so far has sanitised over 4,100 areas by spraying 830 litres of sodium hypochlorite in last 15 days.

While the priority is being given to areas where quarantine patients are placed and positive virus cases were found, housing societies and slum areas too have approached their local elected representatives to get the civic officials to disinfect the area.

This has resulted in local politicians jumping into the fray and coordinating with BMC officials for sanitisation purpose.

However, a civic official said that the chemical stock (sodium hypochlorite) is very limited with the BMC. "The stock of the chemical is limited and the civic body is struggling to get more chemical amid high demand and low production due to lockdown," a civic official said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has managed to survey over three lakh people residing in about one lakh household to check on their health and medical status and make them aware of the gravity of COVID-19, so far.

Apart from the BMC officials, the Fire Brigade department too has started disinfecting the streets using a mist blowing machine.

How is it made?

Sodium hypochlorite is made using 20 ml chemical (Sodium hypochlorite) in 1-litre water to disinfect internal places like houses, market or hospital. For outside areas – localities or roads, the solution is made using 50 ml of the chemical in 1-litre of water.

