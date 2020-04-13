Coronavirus outbreak: Bombay Hospital doctors have dealt with more than 1 lakh COVID-19 inquiries

A helpline started by the doctors of Bombay Hospital that was launched around two weeks ago has already received more than 1 lakh phone calls from across the country with COVID-19 related queries. Consultant doctors from various departments of Bombay Hospital are part of the helpline service and apart from creating awareness, they hope to reduce the stress on the civic hospitals that already overburdened with screening and testing suspected patients.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician with the Bombay Hospital said that 36 doctors are part of the helpline and they have all given out their personal numbers to guide people who have concerns about quarantine, isolation and other COVID 19 related queries. "In Mumbai, many calls have come from areas like Worli, Colaba as well as Vasai and Virar. We have also received a lot of calls from Chennai and Kolkata. Around 60 per cent of the calls are panic calls and the doctors counsel them. If there is a suspected case, then the doctors guide them about the protocol," he said.

Dr Bhansali said that the doctors are from various departments including infectious diseases specialists, paediatricians, psychologists, intensivist among others. "These doctors have given out their personal mobile numbers to answer the queries people have in these difficult times. They guide the suspected patients on the protocol so that there is less burden at the government hospitals," he said. He added that apart from calls from across the country, they have also received calls from other countries including UK.

