Coronavirus Outbreak: Byculla fire station official's wife, daughter-in-law tests positive

The wife and daughter-in-law of a senior official working at the Byculla fire station was tested positive for Coronavirus two days ago.

They were immediately admitted to a hospital. The close contacts of the family were tested immediately by the Health Department of Municipal E-Ward office by setting up special camp, said fire chief P Rahandale.

The swab test of the official, his son and those close to his family as well as other fire officials were tested and were found to be negative.

As a precaution,2 floors of the residential building of Byculla Fire Station have been quarantined.All fire brigade staff engaged in sanitisation operation are being provided with PPEs & they are taking stringent precautions while working: Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Services

As a precautionary measure, two floors of the residential building of the fire station have been quarantined. Also, the families of the officers acquainted to the official have been placed under quarantine.

The E-Ward Health department is monitoring the situation closely. All the precautions are taken as per the SOP and protocol of health department of MCGM in place to contain the pandemic.

The staff of the fire brigade engaged in the sanitisation operations has been provided with the PPE kits and are taking very stringent precautions while conducting the operations, the fire chief said.

The morale of the fire brigade staff is very high and they are standing strong to face this pandemic. "We are all bound by duty and will carry out the same" he added.

