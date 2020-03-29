Coronavirus Outbreak: Cab driver flees after learning that passenger tested positive

A cab driver who ferried a man returning from Spain from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to a local hotel on March 13, fled the city after learning that the man has been tested positive for Coronavirus. He fled to his village in Tamil Nadu after authorities from the Health and Family Welfare Department informed him about the passenger, The Times of India reported.

The cab driver, who has been ferrying passengers in the city for the past 15 years, was working with a cab aggregator for the last couple of years. He was quoted saying that the authorities contacted him five days after he ferried the passenger. He was shocked to know that he was the man’s primary contact and was asked to immediately wash the car.

“They asked me if I had developed a fever or cold. So far I haven't had any symptoms, but I've been watchful. I was worried about being in Bengaluru and left for my home town with two relatives who are also cab drivers,” he said.

The cab driver complained that he and his colleague are at high risk as they handle travellers’ luggage and are less than six feet away from them while travelling. "Given the fear of Covid-19, many cab drivers now wear masks. That's not convenient. We have even stopped talking to customers. I don’t remember talking to him," he said.

The health authorities know that the cab driver has fled the city when he should have been under isolation, but are helpless. A senior health officer was quoted as saying that he must follow 'strict isolation for 14 days' and should call the helpline for the pandemic in Tamil Nadu and rush to the nearest hospital if he feels any symptoms arising.

