Coronavirus outbreak: Cable operators provide free data to work from home

To tackle the Coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai and as a preventive measure, several companies have asked their employees to work from home. However, to work from home, one needs to have a good data plan.

Taking this into consideration, two Samaritans who run a cable and internet service business — Hiralal Jain and Ashok Shriniwas decided to provide free data to all their customers.

Jain and Shriniwas run 'Satvision Network' and have been providing cable and internet from last 23 years in Wadala and Dadar area. Now with several people working from home, these two decided to provide 90 Mbps of unlimited internet to all the residents of Wadala and Dadar for 21 days — April 10. In addition, they are also providing free cable services.

Speaking with mid-day, Jain said, "After the Coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai, several offices asked their employees to work from home. When we heard this news, Shriniwas and I decided to give free internet services to all new customers till April 10. Our intention is to help people by providing the best services without any charges. Without internet work from home is impossible. Nowadays everyone has internet facilities on their mobile phone but for office work, we need more than 50 Mbps internet speed. So we decided to provide 90 Mbps speed to all new customers without any charges."

Another partner Shriniwas said, "We started these services on Thursday and installed the internet devices at around nine residents in Wadala area. We are also providing the cables and routers to the customers and not charging anything. We need to help people during such difficult times. We have 700 customers in Wadala and Dadar area and we are running this business from last 23 years."

Jain further said, "We also decided to give free cable services to all new customers as colleges and schools have declared holidays till March 31. But we are providing only those channels which free to air."

"We have more than 950 buildings in our region of Sahakar Nagar Wadala and Dadar area.

"Since the time we have started this service, we have been getting messages from the customers thanking us. The response is overwhelming and we will continue to help them."

A customer from Sahakar Nagar Swapnil Shetty said, "I received a message from them about the free services. I called them on Thursday morning and in the afternoon they installed the internet at my home. They also gave cable wire and routers at my home. Now I can now do my office work from home. Before this, I had to go to the cyber cafe, but now I will work from home and it saves my money."

1997

Year when Jain and Shriniwas started ‘Satvision Network’

