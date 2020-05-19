Coronavirus Outbreak: Cases in India cross 1 lakh-mark with 134 deaths in 24 hours

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The number of novel Coronavirus patients in India passed the significant one-lakh mark on Tuesday with total number of cases rising to 1.01 lakh, with a rise of 4,970 cases in past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data revealed.

According to the Ministry, there are 58,302 active cases, 39,173 people have been cured and 3,163 have died so far. In the past 24 hours, 134 people lost there battle to COVID-19. In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases climbed to 35,058, followed by Gujarat which has 11,745 cases and Tamil Nadu 11,760 cases so far.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths at 1,249, followed by 694 in Gujarat and 252 in Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra has reported 23,313 more cases and 555 more deaths than Gujarat. In Delhi, the tally rose to 10,054, according to the Health Ministry data.

States which have reported more than 4,000 cases are Rajasthan (5,507), Madhya Pradesh (5,236) and Uttar Pradesh (4,605).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,825), Andhra Pradesh (2,474), Punjab (1,980), Telangana (1,597), Bihar (1,391), Jammu and Kashmir (1,289) and Karnataka (1,246).

Other states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are Haryana (928), Kerala (630), Odisha (876), Jharkhand (223), Chandigarh (196), Tripura (167), Assam (107).

States that have still not touched triple digits are Uttarakhand (93), Himachal Pradesh (90) besides, Goa which after maintaining Corona Free status for quite more than a month, reported at least 9 new cases, taking the total tally there to 38, said the Health Ministry.

