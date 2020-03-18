Coronavirus outbreak: CBSE exams postponed till March 31

The government has decided to postpone the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. The Ministry of Human Resource and Development. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) issued a circular regarding the postponnment on Wednesday. The CBSE has immediately announced postponement of all the remaining examinations until after Match 31, following the order.

While only two papers are left in the ongoing CBSE class X exams, for class XII exams which was scheduled to continue till March 30th has been postponed. The JEE - main examination which was scheduled in April and its admit card process was going on until now is also postponed. Subsequently, evaluation process too stands postponed for all examinations. New schedule for examination and evaluation will be declared after March 31, based on the review of the situation.

Amit Khare, HRD secretary in the notice has stated, "All students, teachers and parents may be requested not to panic as MHRD is committed to ensure safety and security of students as also to maintainance of academic calendar and all possible steps will be taken in this regard."

The circular issued by the Board

According to the Ministry of Health the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 across India stood at 151 on Wednesday with three deaths reported due to the virus.