Coronavirus outbreak: CCTVs to keep eye on containment zones

The 241 containment zones in the city will soon be monitored via the city's Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) network. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also set up more CCTVs around them. To ensure effective monitoring, a video analytics system will also be used, so authorities will be able to take action after getting alerts from real-time visuals.

This system will immediately send a text message — SMS — to the police if a citizen is found trying to get out of the Containment Zone or someone tries to enter it. The monitoring report will also be sent regularly to the ward offices of the BMC.

Despite repeated warnings, in some places citizens are still seen leaving the Containment Zones or entering them. Persons violating the rules will be charged in accordance with the Indian Penal Code, said civic officials.

With rising cases of COVID-19 in the city, the BMC is sealing a lot of buildings. The BMC has created heat maps and citizens can see whether a neighbouring area is on the list of Containment Zones by clicking on http://stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in/insights-on-map

"The rules imposed in the Containment Zones are for the benefit of the citizens of the area and to avoid the spread of the infection to others. Citizens must abide by these rules for their own benefit and the safety of others as well," said a civic official.

The BMC has also appointed 24 assistant engineers as Nodal Officers for each of the 24 wards.

They will collate information regarding COVID-19 and will be the go to person for every ward officer.

The Nodal Officers will attend a training session at Byculla zoo for this.

