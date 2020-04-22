Coronavirus outbreak: Central Railway prepares 1.28 lakh masks and more than 7,000 litres of hand sanitiser

The Pune Division has prepared 33,435 masks while Mumbai Division tops with 1,685 litres of hand sanitiser

In the wake of the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19, the Central Railway is producing essential items like face masks and hand sanitiser in-house which can be utilised by health care workers and railway staff deployed in essential duty.

Pune Division tops with 33,435 in preparing masks and Mumbai Division tops with 1,685 litres of hand sanitiser. In all Central Railway has prepared 1,28,543 masks and 7,118 litres of hand sanitiser. Division wise break up is given below:

Workshops at Matunga and Parel - 13,200 masks and 1,600 litres of sanitizer

Mumbai Division – 23,672 masks and 1,685 litres of sanitizer

Nagpur Division – 23,986 masks and 1,383 litres of sanitizer

Solapur Division – 10,250 masks and 500 litres of sanitizer

Pune division – 33,435 masks and 1,110 litres of sanitizer

Bhusaval Division – 24,000 masks and 840 litres of sanitizer

Kalyan Railway School, which is more than a century old institution also joined the fight against coronavirus by voluntarily preparing face masks and hand sanitiser for RPF, railway personnel on duty and others. This initiative of Shri Shalab Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway and Shri Jacob Thomas, Principal, Kalyan Railway School with the help of voluntary contribution from like-minded persons has been appreciated by one and all.

So far, they have prepared 6,500 masks (simple, single and double layered with pleats) and 2,500 bottles of hand sanitiser (in 500 ml and 100 ml bottles).

