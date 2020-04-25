Coronavirus Outbreak: Central Railway targets 25,000 PPE suits at Matunga, Parel workshops

Central Railway after completing its target of 482 coaches into COVID-ready isolation/Quarantine wards, is now gearing up, to produce the most essential preventive equipment, the coverall for the frontline staff - the doctors and paramedical fraternity.

Central Railway will make 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coverall out of 1.5 lakh coverall targeted to produce by Indian Railways.

These PPE overalls will be as per the standard & specification approved by DRDO of the sample submitted by the Northern Railway. The raw material will be picked up from the Government approved suppliers, each coverall made by railways will cost Rs. 422/- including GST, whereas the one available in the market are for Rs. 808.50/-. The manufacturing of PPEs coverall by Central Railway itself will give a huge reprieve as it will protect its frontline railway staff from getting infected.

Indian Railways has been at the forefront in our Nation’s fight against coronavirus. The recent move by Indian Railways to convert its rail coaches into a lifesaving COVID-ready Isolation/Quarantine wards with ventilators shows the preparedness and quick thinking by the railway administration.

This Personal Protective Equipment coverall will be stitched at Central Railway’s Parel and Matunga workshops. The contribution to the Nation’s preparedness to tackle Covid-19 by Parel Railway Workshop is so immense, that recently the workshop manufactured 50 Oxygen Cylinder Trolleys and supplied to the hospitals of Central Railway to be used for quick movement of the much-needed Oxygen Cylinders, apart from its contribution in converting a significant number of coaches into Isolation Wards.

140 years old Parel Railway Workshop has the unique distinction of rendering services to the Armed Forces during the World Wars. Now, it is contributing in a significant way to face the mother of all battles faced by our Nation - COVID-19.

