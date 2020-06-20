Coronavirus Outbreak: Central Railway tweets video of commuters following social distancing at CSMT station

After being under a lockdown imposed by Coronavirus outbreak for almost two months, Mumbai has been under the first phase of Unlock 1.0 since the beginning of June. With the local train services resuming only on June 15 for essential service workers such as civic workers, police officials and healthcare workers, commuters have been heading towards their offices and taking essential precautions to keep themselves safe from the deadly virus.

Working professionals, now more vigilant about the virus, have been arming themselves with sanitisers, wearing masks and gloves and following social distance to contain the further of spread of the disease.

Earlier on Saturday, Central Railways posted a video on their Twitter page of commuters walking and religiously following social distancing in the otherwise crowded CSMT railway station. The people, almost all of them wearing masks and gloves, can be seen walking in the viral video, in three straight queues and adhering to the social -distancing circles marked on the platform.

Social Distancing - the new norm

The Central Railways wrote in the caption of the video, "Social Distancing. The new norm being followed by the #corona warriors while exiting CSMT today." The railways thanked the commuters for following the live-saving protocol in public and said, "Together we can fight #COVID19."

Social Distancing. The new norm being followed by the #corona warriors while exiting CSMT today. Thanks to the passengers. Together we can fight #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GgiY0SP9Ks — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 19, 2020

Shared a few hours ago, the video garnered more than 5,000 views on rain Twitter with closed to 300 likes and was retweeted nearly 60 times. The users commenting on the post praised the authorities for taking the initiative to make the people follow the rules at a time like this.

Kudos to authorities and ofcourse the people who are following the norms.



Jai hind



Jai maharashtra — Me Mumbaikar (@Vasanlokesh) June 19, 2020

Nice — Shivani (@Shivani20700552) June 19, 2020

Central Railway had earlier posted about a motorwoman running a local train that has been plying essential workers to their respective workplaces. Manisha Mhaske Ghophade was seen wearing a mask and a face shield as a precautionary measure to steer clear of the novel coronavirus.The zone of the Indian Railways also made an appeal to the citizens to wear their protective gears such masks and gloves while travelling in local trains.

Mrs. Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, Motorwoman with face shield & mask, driving CSMT-Panvel Local train on harbour line carrying essential staff as identified by the State Govt.

Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in local train. Be Safe, Be Alert ! pic.twitter.com/6yUyPEa9Lh — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 19, 2020

Who can travel in Western Railway trains?

Meanwhile, the Western Railway brought out an elaborated list of essential workers who can take the trains plying in the zone. Listed into six sectors, the first category would include all Railway staff, including those working with MRVC, IRCTC, and all who have been given the authority to travel in Workmen Special. The second category would include all staff of Mantralaya, including those working at the Collector's Office.

While the third category includes staff of BMC, MBMC, VVMC, TMC, KDMC, Palghar Municipal Corporations, including teachers from municipal school and contractual staff engaged by municipal corporations, the fourth category incorporates the officials of the Maharashtra Police including Mumbai Police and GRP. The fifth category allows all the staff of public bus transport undertakings such as the BEST, MSRTC, MBMT, VVMT, NMMT, TMT and the KDMT and the sixth includes all government/private hospital staff, including all pathological/lab testing staff.

