Coronavirus Outbreak: Central Railways tweet praising motorwoman running local

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 18:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Central Railways have also tweeted a photo of the woman who is seen wearing a face shield and a face mask

Picture/ Central Railways-Twitter
The local trains are the lifeline of Mumbai. And while in the first phase of unlocking, local trains service were made available for essential service workers such as civic staff, police officials and healthcare workers. These trains run by those whom we had not acknowledged much as a 'Corona heroes', but are very much one of them --the motormen.

In this regard, the Central Railway has shared an appreciation post for a motorwoman for her services at a time when the city grappling with Coronavirus cases, while appealing commuters to take necessary precautions while travelling in trains.  They have also shared a photo of the woman, Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, who is seen wearing a face shield and a face mask.

"Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in local train. Be Safe, Be Alert !" the Central Railway said in the tweet.

 The post shared on Friday, garnered 800 likes on Twitter and was retweeted 119 times. Users commenting on the post praised the woman and the railways, some suggested that she should wear gloves while on the job.

The local train services resumed their operations after being shut for 84 days due to the lockdown  imposed following the Coronavirus outbreak.

