Coronavirus Outbreak: Central Railways tweet praising motorwoman running local

The local trains are the lifeline of Mumbai. And while in the first phase of unlocking, local trains service were made available for essential service workers such as civic staff, police officials and healthcare workers. These trains run by those whom we had not acknowledged much as a 'Corona heroes', but are very much one of them --the motormen.

In this regard, the Central Railway has shared an appreciation post for a motorwoman for her services at a time when the city grappling with Coronavirus cases, while appealing commuters to take necessary precautions while travelling in trains. They have also shared a photo of the woman, Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, who is seen wearing a face shield and a face mask.

"Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in local train. Be Safe, Be Alert !" the Central Railway said in the tweet.

Mrs. Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, Motorwoman with face shield & mask, driving CSMT-Panvel Local train on harbour line carrying essential staff as identified by the State Govt.

Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in local train. Be Safe, Be Alert ! pic.twitter.com/6yUyPEa9Lh — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 19, 2020

The post shared on Friday, garnered 800 likes on Twitter and was retweeted 119 times. Users commenting on the post praised the woman and the railways, some suggested that she should wear gloves while on the job.

Great work ðÂÂÂ for Indian railways staff — Kamal Prajapati (@KamalPr51698216) June 19, 2020

Kudos to the Staff of Railways.....proud of them..... — Abhishek Khabari (@Abhishekkhabri) June 19, 2020

A salute to such strong woman and their families who are working amid Covid-19 — Sustainable Future (@Ganesh1287) June 20, 2020

Well Done Madam. Proud of You... — FaisalGandhi (@FaisalGandhi5) June 20, 2020

Feeling proud..but be safe and take proper precuation.. — Sanjay Mohapatra (@SanjayM02775615) June 20, 2020

Amazing Mrs. Manisha..... I salute you on your guts and concern for others. God bless you. ðÂÂÂ — Nidhhi Pathak (@PathakNidhhi) June 20, 2020

Mask is fine But why face shield inside the cabin? Instead she should wear surgical gloves — Romeo (@vigilantcitzan) June 19, 2020

The local train services resumed their operations after being shut for 84 days due to the lockdown imposed following the Coronavirus outbreak.

