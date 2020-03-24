Coronavirus Outbreak: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declares curfew across Maharashtra

After seeing people's irresponsible behaviour regarding commuting and social distancing which could take the spread of Coronavirus to the next stage, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced a curfew across the state with immediate effect and curbed individual and vehicular movements. The state curfew will be on till March 31.

While declaring the state-wide curfew, the CM announced that private vehicles like a car may ply, but can carry only three people including the driver. An auto rickshaw can carry two passengers only in an emergency.

Villages under curfew too

The district borders were sealed with immediate effect. State borders have already been sealed. The curfew imposition will be stricter than ever before. The police have been given full authority to use force and legal provisions to keep people at home. Earlier, the curfew-like conditions were imposed only in cities and towns. Now even small villages have been asked to follow it.

The CM said he had also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop domestic air services. "We are at a decisive stage. If we don't take decisions we will suffer like other countries," he said in a webcast.

Thackeray announced a strict code for temples, masjids, churches, dargahs and other places of worship. Only the pujari, father, maulavi or caretaker will be allowed inside.

'Temporary measure'

"It is a temporary measure but taken without any choice. Only essential services, grocery shops, medical centres/ pharmacies, vet clinics will be open," the CM said.

"I have thanked you for yesterday's effort. You followed Janata Curfew. You beat thalis, rang bells but that was for thanking the people who are working selflessly against the disease in hospitals and elsewhere. But you did not do so to help eradicate the infection," he said. Support staff like Asha (accredited social health activist) and Aanganwadi workers, home guards are being trained to support the medical staff, he said.

