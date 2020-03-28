Coronavirus outbreak: Citizens try to flee city in essential services vehicles

Navi Mumbai police on Friday caught nine drivers, who were transporting 91 citizens in the vehicles assigned for delivering essential services. The drivers took as much as Rs 2,000 from each person to take them to their respective native place in Satara, Sangli, Solapur districts. Police said they booked the drivers and sent the citizens back to their homes in Mumbai in private buses. Senior Inspector of Kalamboli police station Satish Gaikwad said the drivers were ferrying these people to Western Maharashtra after dropping off essential goods, like milk and fruits, in Mumbai. One ambulance was also found ferrying people. Those trying to flee the city told the police that they live in a densely populated areas of Mumbai and feared they would contract Coronavirus.

