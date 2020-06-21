Coronavirus outbreak: City records 136 deaths and 1,197 new patients

An oxygen plant has been installed at NSCI Dome to facilitate the oxygen requirement at the field hospital. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Mumbai, on Saturday, continued to report fewer cases for the 10th day in a row with 1,197 new cases. Of the 136 deaths, 61 deaths were those that had occurred before June 16.

The cumulative number of cases in the city reached 62,265 on Saturday, of which 32,867 patients have been discharged, and the number of active patients stands at 28,839. The recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 50 per cent, and the growth rate of COVID-19 cases reduced to 2.06 per cent between June 13 to June 19. The doubling rate in Mumbai now stands at 34 days.

While the number of cases is reducing, the number of deaths remains an issue. On Saturday, the city recorded 136 deaths. But the BMC claims that 75 deaths were in between June 16 and June 19, and the remaining had occurred before June 16. Four days ago, the BMC asked private hospitals to share data regarding deaths in 48 hours. But, that hasn't happened yet. Out of 136 deaths, 92 patients had comorbidities, 9 patients were below 40 years of age, 51 were between 40 to 60 years old and 76 deaths were of those above 60 years. The cumulative deaths in Mumbai are at 3,559.

Meanwhile, the civic corporation has set up another large COVID-19 treatment centre at Byculla with a 1,000-bed capacity. The centre is at the Richardson and Cruddas Company of the Central Government. Of the 1,000 beds, 300 beds will come with oxygen supply.

