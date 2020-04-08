Coronavirus outbreak: CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses the state; urges people to wear mask even after lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday addressed the state in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the country. While addresing the state, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that yesterday he held a Cabinet meeting via video conferencing and he was constantly in touch with all ministers.

Talking about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Thackeray said that its been a month since the first case was reported in Maharashtra. "Although there has been a growth in the number of cases, but it is not steep," Thackeray said.

Talking about Wuhan, China from where coronavirus originated, Thackeray said, "I am getting news from all over the world through news channels, that things in Wuhan (China) have returned to normalcy and the restrictions are being removed. It's good news. This means things can be better with time."

The Maharashtra CM also said that across the globe there has been a shortage of N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. He said, "Even the United States is asking us for medicines." Urging people to wear face mask and maintain social distance, Thackeray said, "It is not necessary to buy masks from shops. You can make one at home with a clean cloth."

Apologising to the citizens of Maharashtra for facing tough times amid lockdown, Thackeray said, "I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. People are getting bored. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat COVID-19."

In his address, Uddhav Thackeray said that the state is providing 15 lakh meals per day for all migrants who have been stranded in different parts of the state. While talking about Wuhan where lockdown has been eased, Thackeray said that the state will also overcome the coronavirus crisis.

The Maharashtra CM also appealed to retired healthcare workers to come foward and volunteer in order to help the government fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. "I am requesting retired nurses, ward boys, trained personnel and medical staff to help us. They can email us their names and contact information at Covidyoddha@gmail.com," Thackeray said.

