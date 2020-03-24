Search

Coronavirus outbreak: CM Uddhav Thackeray clears air on what entails 'essential goods and services'

Published: Mar 24, 2020, 12:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The list entails banks, atms, essential goods such as food, pharmaceuticals, take away and home delivery restaurants etc as to be being exluded from the lockdown

Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray issued a poster on Monday which listed akk the essential goods and services which would be excluded amid the lockdown due to Coronavirus.

The Chief Minister's office handle on Twitter urged to spread the poster in order to clear the air.

The list entails banks, atms, essential goods such as food, pharmaceuticals, take away and home delivery restaurants etc as to be being exluded from the lockdown.

A curfew was announced in Maharashtra from Monday midnight amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak. The CM also declared that Section 144 of CrPC would be imposed in the urban areas of the state.

As of now, the number of cases in Maharashtra has crossed 100 while in India, the number has crossed 440. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till March 31 while all public transport and flights have been suspended.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Important Update
MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times