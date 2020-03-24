Coronavirus outbreak: CM Uddhav Thackeray clears air on what entails 'essential goods and services'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray issued a poster on Monday which listed akk the essential goods and services which would be excluded amid the lockdown due to Coronavirus.

The Chief Minister's office handle on Twitter urged to spread the poster in order to clear the air.

The list entails banks, atms, essential goods such as food, pharmaceuticals, take away and home delivery restaurants etc as to be being exluded from the lockdown.

Spread this message as much as possible to avoid confusion: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/8vs54eUQWI — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 23, 2020

A curfew was announced in Maharashtra from Monday midnight amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak. The CM also declared that Section 144 of CrPC would be imposed in the urban areas of the state.

As of now, the number of cases in Maharashtra has crossed 100 while in India, the number has crossed 440. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till March 31 while all public transport and flights have been suspended.

