Coronavirus Outbreak: Confined to their homes, quarantined Italians sing together

Life has come to a standstill after the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China's Wuhan city, spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. A nationwide lockdown has been instituted inItaly, which has witnessed nearly 60 per cent of the deaths due to COVID-19. On March 11, the country shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a desperate bid to stop the the spread of coronavirus.

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown.#coronavirusitalia #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7EKKMIdXov — valemercurii (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020

And now, a viral video showing the true spirit of Italians has taken the internet by storm. In the video that has gone viral, Italians can be seen singing in solidarity as they fight the contagious pandemic. Twitter user Valemercurii shared the heartwarming video with the caption: People of my hometown Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian lockdown.

This is so beautiful I have tears in my eyes. What amazing voices and such heart.

This is just one of many examples of why I LOVE Italy and the Italian people. #WeLoveItaly — Living Kidney Donor (@NancyLCouch1) March 13, 2020

People breaking out in song, lifting each-other's spirits during this tragedy, is an act of striking beauty.



It's a reminder that, especially during a tragedy, the human spirit keeps us all going in hope. We shine our best in the darkness.



Thank you, #Siena. You made my day. — David, Fiery Resister (@flowingfire) March 13, 2020

Valemercurii later informed that the song in the video is Canto della Verbena, a popular traditional folk song of Italy. The viral video which has garnered over 5 million views and 1.5 lakh likes has generated all sorts of comments from Twitterati. One user wrote, "This is so beautiful I have tears in my eyes. What amazing voices and such heart," while another user commented, "Gotta love the Italians!" A third user said, "People breaking out in song, lifting each-other's spirits during this tragedy, is an act of striking beauty."

While some lauded the courage and spirit if the Italians, others said that the video brought tears in thier eyes. And it's just not Siena, people in Naples, Trapani and several parts of Italy are coming forward to show the spirit if humanity to fight coronavirus.

People sing in solidarity during the #Coronavirus quarantine in Naples - Italy pic.twitter.com/qhRdVsrL6O — Richie Holland (@MrRJHolland) March 13, 2020

One user shared a video from Naples where people were singing in unity during the lockdown across the country. While in another video, a man cab be seen playing a trumpet and entertaining crowd in Trapani. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

