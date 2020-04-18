Coronavirus Outbreak: Constable's son designs hand-free sanitising unit for cops

At a time when Mumbaikars are trying to steer clear from contracting Coronavirus, a constable’s son has designed a cost-effective hands-free sanitiser chamber that has been installed in five police stations in Mumbai. Amit Kolekar, a final year M Tech student of Rajaram Bapu Institute of Technology in Sangli built the unit that disinfects persons within seconds, with a production cost of merely Rs 15,000, Mumbai Mirror reported.

With orders have been pouring in for 23-year-old Kolekar’s device, the student says that as hand-held sanitisers carry the risk of infecting others this device requires users to push a pedal installed in it to activate it. Once the pedal is pushed, two nozzles installed inside the unit spray a mist of a sanitising solution, thus disinfecting the user in ten seconds.

Taking inspiration from his father, Sambhaji Kolekar, who works in the Local arms unit in Naigaon, Dadar (East), the Kalyan resident says that, he was worried that carrying a sanitiser would not be an effective option. “We were worried as my father would step out for work whilemost everyone got the option to work from home. As protection, all he had was a bottle of sanitiser and a mask. He himself worried that he may pass on the virus to us after coming home,” Kolekar told the newspaper.

To solve this problem, Kolekar, who holds a bachelors’ degree in engineering, turned to Youtube tutorials for ideas, collected materials such a pump from a godown nearby, some nozzles, a pedal and a shower head to build the unit. Explaining the execution of his idea, Kolekar says, “In college, we are taught how to work with boilers, pumps anand hydraulics. I just pulled up some YouTube tutorials and other DIYs for help.”

The finished product comes with a 14 litre tank filled with water and two litres of sanitiser with the rest of the materials help to disinfect cops and lathis in seconds. And it was made within the budget of Rs 15,000. “The Rs 15,000 I charge are fully utilised for buying the materials and equipment. Plus, I also have pay an electrician who helps me install the unit.”

The report says that the unit can be reused for farming and watering gardens and in housing societies after the Coronavirus threat subsides. The chamber has currently been installed in Narpoli, Kalachowkie, Mankoli, and Kon police stations and the Bhiwandi traffic chowki on the Eastern Express Highway. Kolekar says he is also been approached by housing societies as well.

DCP Amit Kale of the Thane Traffic Division was quoting by the newspaper as saying that he has received positive feedback about the unit, calling it cheap and effective. “And it’s a matter of pride for us that our constable’s son has come up with such an innovation to reduce his father’s plight,” he said.

