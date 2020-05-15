Coronavirus Outbreak: Cop who said, 'I'll be back on duty' recovers, returns home

A few days ago, the Mumbai Police had posted a video of a 29-year-old officer who had tested positive for Coronavirus assuring his colleague that he will come back on duty before he left for his treatment. Now on an update to the post, the police department has posted a video saying that the cop has recovered from the illness and has returned home.

The police department has taken to Twitter to post the good news that the cop, who promised to beat the virus and report to duty soon has lived up to his words and is 'hale and hearty'. The tweet also reads that the cop is looking forward to ‘report back to duty’. "Welcome Back, hero!" the police tweeted.

The video posted on Wednesday evening has received more than 256,900 views on Twitter with over 15,500 likes and was retweeted more than 2,300 times. Among the users commenting on the video, the Twitter page of the office of Chief Minister of Maharashtra welcoming the cop back after defeating the virus.

"I like the way he saluted his seniors after out of so much stress really a brave heart kudos Mumbai police," said a user. Another user said, "Kudos to ur never give up attitude. Welcome back hero. Together we can and we will." One user said, "You guys Rock! Gratitude."

