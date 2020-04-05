Coronavirus Outbreak: Cops seal Jijamata Nagar in Worli after 16 show COVID-19 symptoms

After Worli-Koliwada, the Mumbai Police has sealed Jijamata Nagar in Worli after 16 people showed Coronavirus symptoms.

Jijamata Nagar has over 4,200 slums, which houses over 25,000 people. Worli Police has now sealed the area following Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) orders and the civic body has also started disinfecting the area. Meanwhile, the police has requested residents to not step out.

Datta Narvankar, local corporator told mid-day, "BMC has placed 122 people in the isolation ward as precautions. These people have been kept at Raheja Hospital in Mahim and Podar Hospital in Worli. There are 4200 houses in Jijamata Nagar, in which 16 people have been found corona positive and the administration is taking necessary steps."

A Mumbai Police official confirmed to mid-day that the police sealed Jijamata Nagar.

