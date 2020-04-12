Coronavirus outbreak: Corporator throws birthday party on terrace amid lockdown

Panvel police booked a BJP corporator and 10 other persons for throwing a birthday party on the terrace of his residence. Ajay Bahira, corporator from ward no. 24-C of Panvel Municipal Corporation and 10 of his supporters were celebrating Bahira's birthday on Friday night. All accused were given a notice and released.

Since March 22, when the national lockdown was enforced, all mass gatherings have been banned across Maharashtra, and the police has been enforcing these regulations. Around 11 pm on Friday, Panvel City police was alerted by the Navi Mumbai police control room of loud music being reported at Takka Village.

When cops arrived at Shreyas Niwas building in the village, Bahira's residence, they sealed the building to prevent anyone from stepping out. Cops took pictures and videos of all the people they found on the spot. They were taken to Panvel Hospital, where their medical tests were done.

"They have been booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 290 (public nuisance) and relevant sections of Epidemic Act 1897, Maharashtra COVID-19 Guideline and National Disaster Management act 2005.The accused were granted bail by police station later," said an officer.

