Coronavirus Outbreak: Couple married for 51 years die just six minutes apart

In an incident that would remind us of the sad ending in popular Nicholas Sparks novel ‘The Notebook’ where protagonists Noah and Allie pass away together in their sleep, a couple in Florida, who was suffering from Coronavirus met a similar end.

Stuart Baker (74) and his wife Adrian (72), who were married for 51 years and known to be 'inseparable' died just six minutes apart of complications related to Coronavirus last week. Their son Buddy Baker, was talking to CNN about their passing while also spreading awareness about the pandemic. He urged people to take the pandemic seriously and asked people to practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.

In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus. pic.twitter.com/FqVEWjdscq — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) March 31, 2020

Buddy said in this video that his parents were not well since mid-March but were asked to quarantine themselves at home. But after a few days, Stuart’s condition deteriorated and he was taken to a hospital. Adrian did not have a fever so she was not admitted at that time. Buddy said that the family was “still optimistic” at that time about sailing through the illness.

Then the health officials informed buddy that Stuart was tested positive for Coronavirus and he will not survive the illness. The family took Adrian to the hospital to get her tested for the virus as a precautionary measure, the doctors told them after checking her that her oxygen levels were low and she will not survive the illness either.

As the couple's organs failed, the family moved them to hospice care where they were accommodated in the same room. They were taken off their ventilators only to be comfortable, but they passed away a few minutes later.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates