Coronavirus Outbreak: Court denies bail to prisoner wanting to marry in lockdown

A Delhi court has denied interim bail to a prisoner who sought bail on the grounds of tying a knot with another prisoner at an Arya Samaj Mandir.

The woman had moved the bail in Delhi's Rohini court asserting that she is of marriageable age and has fixed her wedding for May 16 with one Nitin Kumar at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district amid lockdown.

Opposing the same, Investigating Officer Rakesh Kumar told the court that the person with whom the accused plans to tie the knot is also in custody and is also planning to move a bail application.

Kumar also submitted that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature and hence she should not be released on bail.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor, Kumar Sanjay, representing the state, also told the court that marriage is not urgent and can be postponed.

After perusal of the bail plea and the contentions, Judge Jagdish Kumar in an order dated May 8 stated, "I am not inclined to admit the accused on interim bail at this stage."

The court also said that it will not comment upon how the accused and the person with whom she wants to marry has fixed the marriage.

