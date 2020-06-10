Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 patient tests negative, commits suicide in Kerala

This picture has been use for representational purpose only

A 33-year-old man, who had on Tuesday run away from the Covid ward of the hospital and was later brought back, was found hanging in his isolation room, here on Wednesday. He was rushed to the intensive care unit, but couldn't be saved.

The man, hailing from Anandu in the capital district suburbs, had ran away from isolation ward after coming to know that he had tested Covid-19 negative. As he reached his home town, anxious locals alerted the authorities and the police took him back to the isolation room.

According to the health authorities, he was showing alcohol withdrawal symptoms ever since he turned Covid-19 positive on May 29. He was to be discharged during the day.

His body was found hanging by a nurse. The health authorities are making arrangements for his last rites.

