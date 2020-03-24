Coronavirus Outbreak: Curfew in Mumbai costs man his job; he worked with firm for 15 years

Even as the government has been repeatedly telling companies to implement work-from-home till the Coronavirus epidemic is under control, a Powai-based call centre sacked a 40-year-old employee after cops spotted him return-ing from work and raided the office. Sources from the firm said some senior officials abused him and told him to never return.

A Bhandup resident, the victim has worked at the Powai-based company as a senior executive for 15 years. Company sources said the seniors had taken away his ID card as well.

Speaking to mid-day, a family member of the victim said, "While he was returning from work last Thursday, a constable stopped him and asked him as to where he was going as all offices were shut. When he told the cop that he was returning from office and showed his ID card as well, the cop took him back to the office and shut it down."

Senior Inspector, Sudhakar Kamble of Powai police station, said, "On finding out that the call centre was still functioning, we enquired into the matter and asked them to shut it down immediately or reduce the number of staff. We also asked them to implement work-from-home. We didn't know that the employee was sacked. We will investigate the matter."



Cops check vehicles during nakabandi on the Eastern Express Highway on Monday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Requesting anonymity, another employee who was present in the office, said, "The senior officials immediately asked him to go home when the cops arrived. In front of us they took his ID card away. They even abused him for informing the cops. We never approached the police because we were scared that they would terminate us as well."

Another member of the victim's family said, "He didn't inform the police. The cops stopped him while he was returning and asked him questions to which he gave true answers. He lost his job after serving the company for 15 years. However, they haven't given him a termination letter yet." Even after repeated attempts to contact the call centre authorities, they could not be reached.

