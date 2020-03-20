Coronavirus outbreak: Dadar shops to shut till Gudi Padwa

Vegetable vendors are tensed due to the fact that will have to shut their shops on alternate days. Pic/ Ashish Raje

In a response to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) orders to close shops on alternate days as a preventive measure, the Dadar Traders Associations (Dadar Vyapari Sangh) have written to BMC ward office informing that they will remain closed till Wednesday (Gudi Padwa) in view of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

While the big shopkeepers and businessmen are not bothered too much, small-time traders including vegetable vendors and the entire flower market are likely to undergo a huge loss.

On Thursday afternoon, at around 1.30 pm, when mid-day visited the spot, a majority of shops were shut. There were a few open shops, but they, too, were about to close due to lack of customers.

Advocate M R Chauhan, owner of a readymade garment shop said, "We have voluntarily decided to close our shop because we have to abide by the law and help the government in tackling the current situation. All sectors are facing huge losses due to the current situation, but it is unavoidable."

While big outlets remained closed across Dadar, a few small shops, like vegetable vendors, were also told by the BMC to vacate footpaths.



Kapil Sahu, a roadside vegetable vendor, told mid-day, "The BMC people came and told us that we will have to follow the rules and close the shops on alternate days and I think it's a really good idea. But, small-time vendors like us will suffer the most during this period as we depend on our daily earnings. From the last one week, business has dropped by 50 per cent and the times to come are going to be more challenging."

mid-day also visited the vegetable market in Dadar where business was as usual, but the vendors were tense due to the fact that they have to shut their shops on alternate days. They too said business had gone down by 50-60 per cent.

With Gudi Padwa approaching, Dadar's flower market would be the prime spot for shoppers every year. However owing to the current scenario, the next few days look very bleak for flower traders. Sagar Chougule, owner of a flower shop said, "Gudi Padwa is a very important Hindu festival and there is a huge sale of flowers during this time every year. But due to the virus, business has gone down drastically. I supply flowers for weddings, too, but they too are getting postponed and so the business is suffering a lot."

