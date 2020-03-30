Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll across the globe crosses 31,000-mark

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to 31,412 on Sunday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. More than two-thirds of the deaths from Coronavirus have now been recorded in Europe. Over 6,67,090 declared cases have been registered in 183 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 1,34,700 are now considered recovered.

Italy, which recorded its first Coronavirus death in February, has to date declared 10,023 fatalities, with 92,472 infections and 12,384 people recovered. Like Italy, Spain has more fatalities than China with 6,528, as well as 78,747 infections. By continent, Europe has listed 3,63,766 cases and 22,259 deaths to date, Asia 1,04,596 cases and 3,761 deaths, the Middle East 46,596 cases and 2,718 deaths, the US and Canada together 130,120 cases with 2,250 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 13,544 cases with 274 deaths, Africa 4,267 cases with 134 deaths and Oceania 4,208 cases with 16 deaths.

'Things will get worse before they get better'

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), has written to every UK household asking people to stay at home and follow the social distancing rules to fight the pandemic, warning them things will get worse before they get better. In letters which will arrive through the post for nearly 30 million homes along with a leaflet outlining the UK government's advice, at an estimated cost of 5.8 million pounds, Johnson says he will not hesitate to impose stricter measures. "From the start, we have sought to put in the right measures at the right time. We will not hesitate to go further if that is what the scientific and medical advice tells us we must do," his letter reads.

Spain records 838 deaths in 24 hours

Spain confirmed another 838 deaths in 24 hours from Coronavirus on Sunday — a record bringing the total number of deaths to 6,528, according to health ministry figures. The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 78,797 — after the one-day increase of 9.1 per cent. Except for a brief lull recorded on Thursday, Spain's death toll has been rising daily. However, officials have pointed to a slower growth rate for both deaths and confirmed cases and expressed hope that the peak of the outbreak as approaching.

