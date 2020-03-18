Coronavirus Outbreak: Deepika Padukone pampers herself on day 2 of quarantine

Following her 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19!' series, Deepika Padukone on Wednesday spent her second day of quarantine by pampering herself with love. Wearing striped night suit and hair all tied up, the actor took to Instagram to share that she is being productive at home with her skincare regime. Padukone shared a short video on her Instagram story massaging her face with a facial massager and shared a still picture from the same as a post.

"Season 1:Episode 2 Productivity in the time of COVID-19!" she captioned the post and added hashtags of self love and self care with it. Earlier on day one of her self-quarantine, the 34-year-old actor was seen cleaning her wardrobe. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals according to government data on Wednesday morning.

