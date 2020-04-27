Coronavirus outbreak: Denied ambulance at KEM, claims cop with symptoms

The suffering of the city's frontline warriors has shot to the limelight after the death of two Mumbai constables from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. A traffic constable, in a viral video recently, shared his horrifying experience at KEM hospital in. He tells of how he was denied an ambulance to get to Kasturba Hospital despite obvious symptoms of COVID-19, which is high fever and cough since Wednesday. The constable was finally admitted at KEM after his video went viral.

A 52-year-constable died from COVID-19 on Sunday morning at MGM Hospital in Panvel, while a 57-year-old constable from Vakola Police station died on Saturday.

In the video, the cop, who identified himself as Rohan Kasar, said, "Since Wednesday I have had high fever and cough and am shivering from fever, which are clear symptoms of COVID-19. I got admitted at the police hospital on Friday and was referred to KEM, which further referred me to Kasturba Hospital. But they refused to provide me with an ambulance despite four ambulances standing at the gate. I am being told that only serious patients get an ambulance. What serious patients are they talking about? What are they waiting for? How long will it take from KEM to Kasturba? I am from the police department working 24x7 and was deployed at Barkat Ali, which is a containment zone. I came in contact with many people there and these people can't provide me with an ambulance? The administration must intervene."

The authorities woke up only after his video went viral on social media. "The constable has been admitted in KEM hospital," said DCP Zone 04, Saurabh Tripathi.

Condoling the deaths of the two constables, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said on his official twitter handle, "In the ongoing fight against Coronavirus, we have lost two brave members of the Mumbai Police family – HC Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar & HC Sandip Surve. As a mark of respect to the departed souls, there shall be no tweets uploaded from my account today. Only responses will be given."

According to sources, Surve, survived cancer in 2017 and underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy as well.

Not only the police officers, but their families too have been getting infected. In Navi Mumbai, the wife of a head constable died from COVID19, the constable and his daughter also tested positive. "We have lost one valuable family member of the Navi Mumbai police ; the wife of a head constable. At present he and his daughter have tested positive and his son's report is awaited. We are taking care by providing our best and praying for their quick recovery," Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, tweeted on Sunday.

According to the Maharashtra Police, so far in Maharashtra, 107 police personnel have tested positive.

