Coronavirus outbreak: Dharavi resident who tested positive dies

In one of Asia's biggest slums – Dharavi — a Covid-19 positive case who was detected on Wednesday died at Sion later that day. Ward officials confirmed this. The patient was a resident of an SRA building which the BMC has now locked down and stamped the hands of its quarantined residents. The BMC is in search of his contacts and the eight people of his family have been quarantined, civic sources said. The 56-year-old patient was rushed to Sion hospital owing to respiratory issues, said a civic official. The BMC is, therefore, screening the staff at Sion hospital too. The patient, a first from Dharavi, has claimed no travel history.

The building where the patient resides has 300 flats and 90 shops which were sealed on Wednesday.

BMC officials also said that everyone reporting respiratory issues in the area will be tested.

State statistics

So far, 335 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the state. While 30 of them were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region between Tuesday and Wednesday, two in Pune and one in Buldhana.

Four deaths were reported on Wednesday taking the total to 14 in the state. These are yet to be confirmed by the health department. One more death at Nair hospital was confirmed by Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Two (75-year-old and 51-year-old) of these were from the city and one from Palghar. All three had no foreign travel history, read the release issued by the state government. As of now, 23 laboratories across the state are testing for COVID-19.

Health minister Rajesh Tope, on a visit to BMC headquarters on Wednesday, said that there are about 5,343 high-risk contacts of 162

