Coronavirus outbreak: Do not cancel rail tickets on own, warns IRCTC

Published: Mar 24, 2020, 19:14 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

It may be noted that for trains cancelled by railway in its complete run, refund on e-tickets is full and automatic.

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has clarified doubts about ticket cancellations.

Doubts have been raised regarding cancellation of e-tickets subsequent to the halting of railway passengers trains, Siddharth Singh PRO IRCTC said

It may be noted that for trains cancelled by railway in its complete run, refund on e-tickets is full and automatic. In this case, no cancellation exercise is required to be done on the part of user. If user cancells his e- ticket in situations of train cancellations, there are chances he may get less refund. Hence passengers are advised not to cancell e- tickets on their own for those trains which have been cancelled by railways, he said.

Refund amount will be credited to the user account used for booking of e-tickets automatically. No charges are deducted by the Railways in case of train cancellation. Train cancelled by Railways can be seen on National Train Enquiry System ( NTES ).

