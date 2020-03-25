Coronavirus Outbreak: Doctor drives for 50 hours to bring 18-year-old stranded daughter home

Amid coronavirus outbreak, a total lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country. However, between this, a heartwarming story of a father bringing back his stranded daughter home is winning hearts online. The woman's father, who is a doctor, drove 50 hours and covered 2,500 km to bring his daughter home from Rajasthan.

The father set off from Jharkhand's Bokaro on Sunday and drove nearly for 50 hours to Rajasthan's Kota and back, before resuming his duties as a doctor on Tuesday. The 49-year-old man said he had decided to not stop anywhere on his journey as that was the only possible way he could pick up his daughter and return to Bokaro by Tuesday, reports Times of India.

The 18-year-old girl, who is studying in one of Kota's institutes, said she was lucky to have a father who travelled all the way amid the Janata Curfew to get her back home. The girl, who is currently preparing for her medical entrance exams said she is super proud of her dad.

"We didn't waste a moment. We ate the food he was carrying and made our way back to Bokaro. This journey that my father and I made will be an abiding memory," the girl said. Speaking about his journey from Bokaro to Kota and back, the doctor said, "I travelled through Jharkhand, Bihar, UP and MP to enter Rajasthan. The roads were empty. Barring goods trucks, I saw very few vehicles plying. Except in UP's Mirzapur, I hardly found anyone on the roads. There were only police vehicles and manned border check points."

The doctor, who quarantined himself throughout the journey also said when he was passing through the check points in Madhya Pradesh, he noticed that the cops were deployed without a protective gear. "I was carrying some extra masks and sanitisers, which I handed to them," the doctor stated.

