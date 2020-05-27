Coronavirus Outbreak: Doctor who tested positive expresses his guilt on exposing his family to illness

A doctor who was tested positive for Coronavirus opened up about his guilt on exposing his family to the illness. In a post shared with popular social media page Humans of Bombay, the doctor said that even after the pandemic broke out, he continued to see his patients, but also followed the necessary precautions.

"After Covid-19 broke out, I knew my patients needed me more than ever. So I kept going to work, seeing 5-10 patients everyday. I was out of the house for 10 hours, and took every precaution for my family's safety," The doctor said in the post.

Then just days before the nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of the highly contagious pandemic, the doctor felt himself coming down with a fever on March 18. After he was tested for Coronavirus, he got his wife and daughter tested only to find them infected with the virus. They were admitted to a coronavirus ward.

Expressing the guilt he had for exposing his family to the virus, he said in the post, "I saw them in the Covid Ward– that broke me. I felt so guilty. As a doctor, I’d done everything in my power to help my patients, but I felt like I’d failed my own family."

A week later, the doctor and his daughter recovered from the illness whereas his wife was tested positive for the second and the third time. She was still in the hospital while they went home. Describing the time away from his wife, he said that he was restless and couldn’t wait to see her. "No one knew why she still tested positive, so that added to our anxiety." As their family was through such a hard time, their neighbours were helpful and would send them food through the lift.

When his wife was tested negative in her fourth attempt, she was allowed to come home. "I knew that we'd be okay. We'd beat the virus and were finally together," the doctor said in the post. He concluded on a positive note saying, "We must continue the fight– humanity has been through pandemics before, but we’ve always won. And we will this time too."

The post shared on Facebook on Tuesday managed to garner more than 16,000 likes and was shared 840 times. Users commenting on the post lauded the doctor’s courage and paid tribute to the frontline warriors.

"It's very scary when, we see our near n dear ones are our patients n we have to treat them as patients...Plus....I can imagine, how would u have felt being a patient n a doctor at the same time! Hats off to u n Ur courage! (sic)," a user commented on the post. Paying tribute to the frontline healthcare staff, a user said, "Salute to front line heros! Putting their lives and their families at risk to keep the community safe. What brave hearts you are!! (sic)." Another user said, "This is is so full of love, affection, kindness, courage & gratitude."

