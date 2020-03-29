Coronavirus Outbreak: Dombivli man returns from Turkey, flouts isolation norms to attend wedding

A 22-year-old man who tested positive was booked for ignoring home isolation orders and going to attend his cousin’s wedding earlier this month. The man, a Dombivli resident, came in contact with almost 50 people at the wedding, one of which was a 60-year-old woman who was also tested positive for the deadly virus, Indian Express reported.

According to the police, the man had returned from a work trip in Turkey on March 15 and was ordered by the health department officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to stay in isolation for 14 days, after marking the quarantine stamp on his hand.

Just three days after his return, the youngster attended the haldi-kumkum function of his cousin who was getting married the next day, at a ground near his home. He reportedly came in contact with 15 to 20 people that day. DV Raut, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bhiwandi Division) said that the man also attended his cousin’s wedding the following day where he came in contact with at least 25 people.

On Thursday, the youngster went to Kasturba Hospital after feeling unwell and was tested positive for Coronavirus. The doctors at the hospital then informed the police, who began tracing the people he came in contact with. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man flouted the quarantine rules and the haldi-kumkum ceremony and the wedding attended by him was organised breaching the orders issued by Thane district collector on March 14 that banned all public gatherings indefinitely. The ACP also said the 60-year-old woman who attended the haldi-kumkum ceremony was tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday and has been admitted to Kasturba Hospital.

Although many people who came in contact with the youngster were found to be negative, some are still waiting for their results. Raut said,“We cannot rule out the possibility of more people, who came into close contact with the man, testing positive.”

The police registered a case under the Epidemic Disease Act and section 188 (violating an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. Three FIRs were filed in the case in which the first one being lodged against the youngster for violating the home quarantine rule. The second and third FIR was filed against the man’s cousin and his family for organising a haldi-kumkum ceremony and wedding respectively, in spite of a ban on public gatherings in place.

