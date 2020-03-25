Coronavirus outbreak: Drunk Navi Mumbai cop creates ruckus during janata curfew, booked

The Navi Mumbai police filed a criminal offence against a drunk cop who created ruckus in the streets of Sanpada during the Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22. According to the police, a team of police personnel reached the spot and warned the drunk cop to go home, but he refused and even abused the police personnel on duty, reports Times of India.

He said he too was a policeman and a resident of the locality. After refusing to listen to the police personnel, the drunk cop was detained by the Navi Mumbai Police and a criminal offence was lodged against him.

The Navi Mumbai police also filed a criminal offence case against 37-year-old Niyaz Khan at Taloja police station for roaming during the curfew lockdown in the city. Ram Prajapati, 51 a real estate agent was booked by the Kharghar police station for keeping his office open during the lockdown. While 29-year-old Nikunj Savla who owns a cafe in Vashi was booked for keeping his cafe open at 12.40 am on the janata curfew day.

